Martin was removed from Sunday's game against the Blue Jays after suffering a left hamstring cramp during his fifth-inning at-bat, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Martin tweaked his leg while running out a bunt single and retreated to the bench after consulting with the Detroit athletic trainer. Victor Reyes replaced Martin as a pinch runner and came around to score on Nick Castellanos' grand slam. Hamstring issues have forced Martin to miss time on multiple occasions this season, including a 10-day stint on the disabled list in May. The diagnosis of a cramp implies that Martin's latest setback isn't considered serious, but the Tigers will presumably re-evaluate him Monday to ensure it's only a day-to-day concern.