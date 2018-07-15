Martin (hamstring) will start a minor-league rehab assignment Monday and expects to rejoin the Tigers after the All-Star break Friday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Martin is supposed to play three games for Triple-A Toledo as he rehabs from the left hamstring issue, which has plagued him at various points this season. JaCoby Jones has seen the bulk of the time in center field during his absence.

