Tigers' Leonys Martin: Expects to return Friday
Martin (hamstring) is hopeful that he'll return for Friday's tilt against the Blue Jays, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Martin stated that along with getting his left hamstring drained, he also received a cortisone injection Thursday. He'll look to return Friday depending on how his injury responds to treatment.
