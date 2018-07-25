Tigers' Leonys Martin: Gets breather Wednesday
Martin isn't in Wednesday's lineup against the Royals, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Martin hasn't notched a hit over his last three starts, so he'll get a day off to regroup. JaCoby Jones will take over in center field and bat seventh in his absence.
