Martin went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's 9-2 loss to the Indians.

Cleveland starter Corey Kluber was in fine form in this one, but Martin was able to take him deep in the sixth inning. The outfielder also brought home the other Detroit run with an RBI groundout in the third inning. Martin is now batting .262 with an .805 OPS and nine home runs this season.