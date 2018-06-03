Martin went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and two runs scored in Sunday's loss to the Blue Jays.

Martin sat out two of the previous three games coming into Sunday to exercise caution with a hamstring issue, but he looked fully healthy in this one. The Tigers may opt to rest him in at least one game of Monday's doubleheader against the Yankees, though Martin should get back into a regular groove as the team's everyday leadoff hitter in short order.