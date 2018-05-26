Tigers' Leonys Martin: Heads to bench Saturday
Martin is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the White Sox, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Martin has started seven straight games, so he'll head to the bench with lefty Hector Santiago toeing the rubber for the opposition. In his place, JaCoby Jones will start in center field and hit leadoff, opening up a spot in the outfield for Victor Reyes to pick up a start.
