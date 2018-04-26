Martin went a combined 3-for-10 and hit a home run in both games of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Pirates.

The Tigers' leadoff hitter doubled his season home run total in the two games Wednesday. He's now hitting .277 with an .835 OPS, and the veteran has proved to be a valuable offseason pickup for Detroit. Martin isn't an elite fantasy option, but he should continue to post solid numbers so long as he can keep getting on base at a reasonable clip.