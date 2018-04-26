Tigers' Leonys Martin: Homers in both games Wednesday
Martin went a combined 3-for-10 and hit a home run in both games of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Pirates.
The Tigers' leadoff hitter doubled his season home run total in the two games Wednesday. He's now hitting .277 with an .835 OPS, and the veteran has proved to be a valuable offseason pickup for Detroit. Martin isn't an elite fantasy option, but he should continue to post solid numbers so long as he can keep getting on base at a reasonable clip.
More News
-
Tigers' Leonys Martin: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Tigers' Leonys Martin: Knocks grand slam Thursday•
-
Tigers' Leonys Martin: Posts another three-hit game•
-
Tigers' Leonys Martin: Collects three hits, goes deep Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Leonys Martin: Scores lone run Sunday•
-
Tigers' Leonys Martin: Struggling so far this season•
-
Roto trade values chart top 250
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...