Tigers' Leonys Martin: Homers to keep hot start going
Martin homered, scored twice and drove home two in a 2-for-4 game with a walk Monday against Texas.
Martin continues to be a force atop the Tigers lineup. Monday was his third straight multi-hit game and his fifth in his last seven contests, a stretch that includes three doubles, a homer and two walks as well. Martin's .294/.355/.508 batting line would produce career highs across the board if he can keep it up, but at 30 years old, it's fair to question if Martin has the endurance to keep this up for a full season.
