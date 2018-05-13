Tigers' Leonys Martin: Hopeful to return when first eligible
Martin (hamstring) will return to Detroit on Monday for further evaluation and expects to receive clearance to return from the 10-day disabled list when first eligible Friday against the Mariners, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Since being shut down May 8 with left knee inflammation that was later categorized as a hamstring issue, Martin has worked with a physical therapist in Miami and is said to have made notable progress in his recovery. The Detroit training staff will seem for themselves how Martin is coming along Monday, and if the hamstring issue doesn't prove concerning, he'll likely be able to resume baseball activities. Martin's eventual return from the DL will push JaCoby Jones from center field to a corner-outfield spot, likely resulting in Mikie Mahtook losing out on an everyday role.
