Martin went 3-for-5 with a grand slam and an additional run scored in Thursday's win over the Orioles.

Martin more than doubled his RBI total on the season with one swing of the bat. He's now hitting .295/.358/.475 with 12 runs, seven RBI, two homers and one stolen base on the season (15 games). If the veteran outfielder is able to keep getting on base at a reasonable clip, he should be a decent source of runs and possibly stolen bases.