Tigers' Leonys Martin: Lands on disabled list
The Tigers will place Martin (knee) on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday.
Martin was held out of Tuesday's lineup with a swollen left knee and was scheduled to undergo an MRI. The MRI results have yet to be disclosed, but the 30-year-old will be out until at least May 19. Mikie Mahtook was recalled from Triple-A Toledo to bolster the Tigers outfield depth.
