Tigers' Leonys Martin: Leading off Friday
As expected, Martin is batting leadoff for the Tigers in their season opener Friday against the Pirates.
Martin spent most of spring training leading off, so it's no surprise to see him occupy the role here. The 30-year-old slashed .316/.400/.544 in Grapefruit League action, and if he can carry that success over to the regular season, he should be able to put last year's dismal .172/.232/.281 line behind him quickly.
