Tigers' Leonys Martin: Looks like leadoff man
Martin has manned the leadoff spot in each of the six Grapefruit League games he's started this spring and could maintain that role to open the 2018 campaign, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
The Tigers may look at other options atop the order against southpaws, but the lefty-hitting Martin looks poised to set the table for Detroit in most games against right-handed pitching, at least to begin the season. Martin opened the 2017 campaign as the Mariners' everyday center fielder before a putrid .174/.221/.287 batting line through 34 games resulted in him getting designated for assignment. Though his performance at the plate rebounded upon his demotion to the minors, Martin's one-year, $1.75 million contract with the Tigers will afford him little job security if he gets off to a similarly rough start in 2018. Even so, Martin's track record of excellent steals production coupled with his favorable assignment in the batting order could be enough to make him an appealing target in the end game of drafts and auctions.
