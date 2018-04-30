Martin is out of the lineup for the second straight game Monday against the Rays, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Martin has sat just four times this season but twice in the past two days. There haven't been reports of an injury, but it would be odd to bench Martin for performance-related reasons as he's hitting a solid .271/.333/.479 so far this season, so it's possible that he's been dealing with something minor. JaCoby Jones will slide over to center field with Victor Reyes getting a start in left.