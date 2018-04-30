Tigers' Leonys Martin: Out again Monday
Martin is out of the lineup for the second straight game Monday against the Rays, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Martin has sat just four times this season but twice in the past two days. There haven't been reports of an injury, but it would be odd to bench Martin for performance-related reasons as he's hitting a solid .271/.333/.479 so far this season, so it's possible that he's been dealing with something minor. JaCoby Jones will slide over to center field with Victor Reyes getting a start in left.
More News
-
Tigers' Leonys Martin: Battling slight hamstring tightness•
-
Tigers' Leonys Martin: Picks up rest Sunday•
-
Tigers' Leonys Martin: Homers in both games Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Leonys Martin: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Tigers' Leonys Martin: Knocks grand slam Thursday•
-
Tigers' Leonys Martin: Posts another three-hit game•
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...
-
Waivers: All hail the Kingham
Heath Cummings takes a look at replacement options in the outfield.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues