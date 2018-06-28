Tigers' Leonys Martin: Out against southpaw
Martin is not in the lineup against Oakland on Thursday, Evan Woodbery of MLive Media Group reports.
Martin will take the afternoon off with left-hander Sean Manaea on the bump for the Athletics. In his place, Victor Reyes will get a start in the outfield. Over 68 games this season, Martin is hitting .257 with a .767 OPS.
