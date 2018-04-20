Tigers' Leonys Martin: Out of lineup Friday
Martin is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against Kansas City, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Martin will head to the bench after going 0-for-4 during Game 1. JaCoby Jones will start in center field while Victor Reyes gets the assignment in left field.
