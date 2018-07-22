Martin is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Red Sox.

Martin returned from the disabled list Friday after dealing with a hamstring issue and started the first two games of the Boston series, so the club appears to be simply easing him back into action by giving him a rest day Sunday. The 30-year-old has posted a respectable .254/.325/.424 slash line this season with nine home runs and seven steals, and he figures to return to the lineup Monday in Kansas City.