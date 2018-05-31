Tigers' Leonys Martin: Out of lineup Thursday
Martin will miss Thursday's series finale with the Angles after getting fluid drained near his left hamstring, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
It's unclear as to when Martin's hamstring issue popped up, but he'll be considered day-to-day until the severity of the injury becomes known. With Martin on the bench, either Victor Reyes or Ronny Rodriguez are options to get the nod in center.
More News
-
Tigers' Leonys Martin: Productive from leadoff spot Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Leonys Martin: Heads to bench Saturday•
-
Tigers' Leonys Martin: Added to Friday's lineup•
-
Tigers' Leonys Martin: Reinstated from disabled list•
-
Tigers' Leonys Martin: Hopeful to return when first eligible•
-
Tigers' Leonys Martin: Lands on disabled list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart