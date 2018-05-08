Tigers' Leonys Martin: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Martin is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Rangers.
Martin has been outstanding at the plate lately. Over the last seven games he's gone 11-for-30 (.367) and logged five extra-base hits. He'll get a well-deserved day off as JaCoby Jones starts in center field.
