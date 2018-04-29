Tigers' Leonys Martin: Picks up rest Sunday
Martin is out of the lineup Sunday against the Orioles, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Martin has started in five games over the last four days while going 6-for-22 with a pair of home runs, so he'll received a much-deserved breather for the Sunday matinee. JaCoby Jones will fill Martin's usual spot in center field and shortstop Jose Iglesias will serve as the Tigers' leadoff man in the series finale.
