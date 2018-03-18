Tigers' Leonys Martin: Playing well this spring
Martin is slashing .302/.333/.558 through 43 Grapefruit League at-bats with three home runs, five RBI, eight runs scored and a stolen base.
Martin, who is likely to begin the year as the team's leadoff hitter, has done a little bit of everything this spring. He posted a woeful .172/.232/.281 slash line in 2017, but after making some adjustments to his swing in the offseason, Martin could be in store for a bounceback season. He will certainly have the opportunity to post some solid numbers batting a few spots in front of Miguel Cabrera in the Detroit lineup.
More News
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...