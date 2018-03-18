Martin is slashing .302/.333/.558 through 43 Grapefruit League at-bats with three home runs, five RBI, eight runs scored and a stolen base.

Martin, who is likely to begin the year as the team's leadoff hitter, has done a little bit of everything this spring. He posted a woeful .172/.232/.281 slash line in 2017, but after making some adjustments to his swing in the offseason, Martin could be in store for a bounceback season. He will certainly have the opportunity to post some solid numbers batting a few spots in front of Miguel Cabrera in the Detroit lineup.