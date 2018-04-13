Tigers' Leonys Martin: Posts another three-hit game
Martin went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Thursday's loss to the Indians.
Martin now has back-to-back three-hit efforts, which has raised his batting average up to .295. The veteran outfielder has been a steady presence so far as the Tigers' leadoff hitter, and he should be a decent source of runs moving forward if he keeps hitting.
