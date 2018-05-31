Martin went 2-for-3 with two walks, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Angels.

The veteran outfielder was a catalyst in this one as he reached base four times. Martin has been solid if not spectacular for the Tigers this year, as he now has a .256 average and .755 OPS, though it's a marked improvement from the .172 average and .513 OPS he posted a season ago.