Martin (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day DL on Friday.

Martine is not in Friday's lineup against the Mariners, but he will likely be available as a defensive replacement should manager Ron Gardenhire desire to give him some game action upon his return. Expect to see Martin back in Saturday's starting nine. In a corresponding move, the Tigers optioned Ryan Carpenter to Triple-A Toledo.

More News
Our Latest Stories