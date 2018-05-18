Tigers' Leonys Martin: Reinstated from disabled list
Martin (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day DL on Friday.
Martine is not in Friday's lineup against the Mariners, but he will likely be available as a defensive replacement should manager Ron Gardenhire desire to give him some game action upon his return. Expect to see Martin back in Saturday's starting nine. In a corresponding move, the Tigers optioned Ryan Carpenter to Triple-A Toledo.
