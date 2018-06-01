Tigers' Leonys Martin: Returns to lineup, batting seventh
Martin (hamstring) is back in the lineup Friday against the Blue Jays.
As expected, Martin will return after receiving a cortisone shot in his ailing hamstring Thursday. He will not, however, return to the leadoff spot -- Jeimer Candelario will bat atop the order while Martin bats seventh. It's hard to argue with manager Ron Gardenhire's decision as Martin hit just .237/.301/.382 in May and is getting on base at just a .319 clip for the season.
