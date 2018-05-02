Martin (hamstring) went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Tuesday's win over the Rays.

Martin didn't start the last two games due to hamstring tightness, though he did appear as a pinch hitter and runner. With this strong return to the lineup on Tuesday, it looks like the 30-year-old outfielder should be just fine moving forward.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories