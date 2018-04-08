Martin went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Sunday's 1-0 win over the White Sox.

Martin was the only Tigers player to record a hit in this one. The veteran outfielder now has three multi-hit performances over his past five games. If Martin continues to reach base, he could be a decent source of runs and steals atop Detroit's lineup.

