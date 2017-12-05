Tigers' Leonys Martin: Signs with Tigers
Martin signed a one-year contract with the Tigers on Tuesday.
The deal is worth $1.75 million and includes up to $1.1 million in incentives, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Martin struggled in 2017, splitting time between the Cubs and Mariners and hitting a combined .172/.231/.281 across 49 games between the two clubs. He's still a respectable defender and baserunner, however, and has shown flashes of being a serviceable hitter in the past (.247/.306/.378 with 15 homers and 24 steals in 2016), so he could be a sneaky source of steals/pop if he's able to win a starting job in Detroit's outfield out of spring training.
