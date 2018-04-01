Tigers' Leonys Martin: Sitting Sunday night
Martin is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Pirates, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Martin will get some rest after going 0-for-3 in Detroit's first game against Pittsburgh. In his place, JaCoby Jones will start in center field and hit seventh, while Dixon Machado moves up to the leadoff spot.
More News
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...