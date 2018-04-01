Martin is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Pirates, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Martin will get some rest after going 0-for-3 in Detroit's first game against Pittsburgh. In his place, JaCoby Jones will start in center field and hit seventh, while Dixon Machado moves up to the leadoff spot.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories