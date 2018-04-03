After going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Tuesday's loss to the Royals, Martin is slashing just .176/.300/.235 through his first 17 at-bats of the season.

Martin put together a solid spring training, but he's off to a cold start in the regular season as the Tigers' leadoff hitter. The veteran slashed just .172/.232/.281 last year, so if he doesn't begin to turn things around soon, the team may decide to slide him down in the order.