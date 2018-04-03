Tigers' Leonys Martin: Struggling so far this season
After going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Tuesday's loss to the Royals, Martin is slashing just .176/.300/.235 through his first 17 at-bats of the season.
Martin put together a solid spring training, but he's off to a cold start in the regular season as the Tigers' leadoff hitter. The veteran slashed just .172/.232/.281 last year, so if he doesn't begin to turn things around soon, the team may decide to slide him down in the order.
More News
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...