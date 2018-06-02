Tigers' Leonys Martin: Takes seat Saturday
Martin is not in the lineup for Saturday's matchup against the Blue Jays, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Martin returned to the lineup Friday after skipping Thursday's tilt due to a hamstring injury, so it's possible the club is watching his workload to ensure the center fielder avoids reinjuring himself. JaCoby Jones will slide over from left to play center, while Niko Goodrum will start in left field and Dixon Machado slots in at second base.
