Tigers' Leonys Martin: Two hits in Friday's loss
Martin went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 4-1 loss to Cleveland.
The 30-year-old is in a groove at the plate, slashing .310/.396/.667 over his last 11 games with three homers, two steals, six RBI and 10 runs. Martin has the leadoff spot for the Tigers locked down at the moment, and with Miguel Cabrera healthy again behind him, the outfielder should continue being a solid source of runs even if his bat cools down.
