Martin (hamstring) won't be back with the Tigers until after the All-Star break, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Martin's injury initially didn't appear to be too serious, but he'll end up missing around three weeks, as he's set to go on a rehab assignment before returning to Detroit. Jacoby Jones will remain the Tigers' primary center fielder while Martin is out, with Mikie Mahtook taking Jones' left field spot.