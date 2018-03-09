Martin has ditched his upper-cut swing from last season and is working on a flatter swing in spring training, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Martin increased his launch angle last year in search of more power and the results were miserable, as he posted a career-worst .172/.232/.281 slash line and struck out 25 percent of the time. So he's going back to his previous approach of trying to hit more ground balls and line drives. Martin looks like the top candidate to lead off for the Tigers this year, and the team will surely want him to emphasize getting on base over hitting for power. If Martin gets on base enough, he could be a sneaky source of speed, as he's stolen at least 20 bases in a season three times in his career.