Tigers' Louis Coleman: Agrees to terms with Tigers
Coleman signed a minor-league deal with Detroit on Friday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
Coleman spent the entirety of the 2017 season at the Triple-A level split between the Reds and Diamondbacks' organizations. Over 64 innings, he posted a 2.25 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with a 77:32 K:BB. Though he will likely begin the 2018 campaign in Triple-A Toledo, Coleman could find his way into a low-leverage bullpen role with the Tigers by the summer.
