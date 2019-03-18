Tigers' Louis Coleman: Dismissed from bullpen competition
The Tigers reassigned Coleman to their minor-league camp Monday, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.
Detroit relied heavily on Coleman out of the bullpen last season, with the 32-year-old making 51 appearances and turning in a 3.51 ERA and 1.31 WHIP. The right-hander was still forced to settle for a minor-league deal with the Tigers this winter and didn't distinguish himself this spring, resulting in him falling out of contention for an Opening Day bullpen gig. Coleman will likely open the season at Triple-A Toledo unless he requests his release from the organization.
