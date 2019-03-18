The Tigers reassigned Coleman to their minor-league camp Monday, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.

Detroit relied heavily on Coleman out of the bullpen last season, with the 32-year-old making 51 appearances and turning in a 3.51 ERA and 1.31 WHIP. The right-hander was still forced to settle for a minor-league deal with the Tigers this winter and didn't distinguish himself this spring, resulting in him falling out of contention for an Opening Day bullpen gig. Coleman will likely open the season at Triple-A Toledo unless he requests his release from the organization.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...

  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox

    Auction nomination strategies

    Trying to figure out the best way to navigate an auction? Here are some tips to make the best...