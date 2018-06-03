Tigers' Louis Coleman: Records another win Saturday
Coleman (3-0) was the winning pitcher in Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, tossing a clean inning of relief with a strikeout.
Coleman has been with the Tigers for less than a month, but he has already scooped up an impressive three victories out of the bullpen. Notable on Saturday was the fact that the team turned to the 32-year-old in the eighth inning of a tie game, suggesting he has earned some degree of trust. However, regular closer Shane Greene was also unavailable in this one, so bullpen roles had to adjust accordingly. Nonetheless, Coleman, who now has a 1.38 ERA and 0.69 WHIP in 13 innings of work, seems to have secured himself a spot in Detroit's bullpen.
