Coleman (2-0) grabbed the win Wednesday against the Angels by tossing 1.1 scoreless innings of relief. He gave up one walk and struck out two.

Coleman came on for starter Mike Fiers to get the last out of the sixth inning, then stuck around for a clean seventh. In between, the Tigers pounced for five runs. The 32-year-old now has a strong 1.64 ERA across 11 innings of work since getting recalled from Triple-A Toledo on May 12, though he could get sent back down once Daniel Stumpf and Alex Wilson return from injury.