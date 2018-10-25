Tigers' Louis Coleman: Sent outright to Triple-A
Coleman was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Coleman was eligible for arbitration this offseason had he stayed on the roster, prompting the Tigers to drop him from their 40-man rather than pay him. He posted a 3.51 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 41:24 K:BB across 51.1 innings of relief in 2018.
