Coleman was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Coleman was eligible for arbitration this offseason had he stayed on the roster, prompting the Tigers to drop him from their 40-man rather than pay him. He posted a 3.51 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 41:24 K:BB across 51.1 innings of relief in 2018.

More News
Our Latest Stories