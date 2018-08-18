Tigers' Louis Coleman: Tagged with blown save against Twins
Coleman recorded a blown save in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Twins, as he allowed one earned run on one hit over 1.2 innings of work.
The lone hit was a big one, as Coleman gave up a three-run homer to pinch hitter Joe Mauer upon entering the game with one out in the seventh inning. Coleman pitched better from there, but the damage was already done. The 32-year-old righty now has a 3.58 ERA this season, and he should continue to see high-leverage work out of a Detroit bullpen that doesn't have many reliable options at this point.
