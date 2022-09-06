Garcia was claimed off waivers by the Tigers on Tuesday.
Garcia was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Sunday. The 21-year-old middle infielder was a hot prospect after his success in rookie ball (162 wRC+) in 2018, but that was the peak of his dynasty-league value. He is fairly unaccomplished in the upper levels to be taking up a spot on a team's 40-man roster. The switch hitter spent most of this season at High-A, where he logged a .168/.319/.265 slash line with three home runs and four steals in 45 games.