Tigers' Luis Santana: Inks minors deal with Detroit By RotoWire Staff Apr 29, 2023 at 10:52 am ET • 1 min read Santana signed a minor-league contract Saturday with the Tigers, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.Santana, 23, was released from Astros' minor-league system after slashing just .226/.250/.355 through 32 plate appearances this season at Double-A Corpus Christi. He's been assigned to Double-A Erie. Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.