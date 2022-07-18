The Tigers have selected Gold with the 147th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

Gold is a bat-first prospect out of Boston College who has demonstrated an all-fields approach from the right side of the plate throughout his amateur career. He doesn't project as a plus source of power, though he showed more potential in that area than expected during his stint in the Cape Cod League last summer. Gold has played second base this spring for Boston College, but the Tigers may view as a better fit at third base due to his strong arm and fringier lateral speed.