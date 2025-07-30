Jackson tossed two scoreless innings of relief with two strikeouts in Tuesday's 12-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Jackson made his Detroit debut Sunday and promptly allowed four runs while walking three batters and only retiring two. His second appearance with his new team was much more promising, however, and the righty lowered his season ERA to 4.78. Jackson still projects as a low-leverage arm with the Tigers, and he's unlikely to make a significant fantasy impact.