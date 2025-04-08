The Tigers placed Margot on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to left knee inflammation.
Margot sustained the knee injury in Monday's 6-2 win over the Yankees and was diagnosed with inflammation after undergoing further evaluation. The 30-year-old had been limited to a short-side platoon role this season, but his move to the IL represents another blow to the Tigers' outfield depth. Brewer Hicklen was called up from Triple-A Toledo to replace Margot on the active roster.
