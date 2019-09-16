The Tigers claimed Diplan off waivers from the Twins on Monday.

Diplan will move on to his third organization of the season after being traded from the Brewers to the Twins in July before Minnesota designated him for assignment earlier this month. The 22-year-old hasn't pitched above the Double-A level and turned in an underwhelming 4.85 ERA and 1.47 WHIP in 68.2 innings in 2019, but the rebuilding Tigers don't have much to lose by taking a chance on a hard-throwing righty with some upside.

More News
Our Latest Stories