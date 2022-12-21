Feliciano was claimed off waivers by the Tigers on Wednesday.
Feliciano was once a top catching prospect in the Brewers' farm system, but he was designated for assignment by Milwaukee last week. He'll land with the Tigers and could compete to serve as the team's backup catcher in the majors behind starter Eric Haase.
