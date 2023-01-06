site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Mario Feliciano: Sent outright to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Feliciano cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo on Friday.
Feliciano was claimed off waivers from the Brewers last month but passed through this time around. He'll represent catching depth in the minors.
