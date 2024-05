Canha went 1-for-3 with a grand slam and two walks Saturday in an 8-2 victory versus the Astros.

Canha set the tone early for the Tigers with a second-inning grand slam off Houston starter Cristian Javier. It was a much-needed big hit for the veteran slugger, who had gone 2-for-24 without an RBI while striking out nine times over his previous six games. The grand slam was the third of Canha's career.